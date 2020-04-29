I don’t stay out late. Nowhere to go. I’m home about 8, just me and my radio. Ain’t misbehaving, singing the corona blues.
Like Jack Horner sitting in a corner, don’t go out much. I really miss my neighbors' warm touch. I really want to give someone a hug. I’m sick of the bug.
I’d like to thank the people who care of their efforts. I’m really aware. ‘Til things get better, stay hunkered down. It won’t be long until I see you back in town.
‘Til then, be safe. Don’t be a clown.
Pat Halpin
Lake Placid