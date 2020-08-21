How many law firms are there in Florida? We have “For the People,” one will send a real lawyer to your home and now we have imported two New York tough girls who will fight for us poor Floridians.
How can people who use the English language not know that you don’t end a sentence with a preposition. Where are my glasses at … you don’t need the at. What about done and finished? When you finished napping, the cake is done. People are finished, cakes are done. How about farther and further – let’s get our act together.
What about the Washington Redskins. If they want to remain Redskins, how about the red skin potato. That will offend no one except a farmer who grows potatoes.
The Chicago White Sox have many Black and brown players. How about the South Side Hitmen and don’t get me started on the Fighting Irish.
Well, I feel better. Good news, very good news. Mattresses are on sale so, may the road rise to meet you. May the wind be always at your back. May the sunshine gently on your face and the rain fall gently on your fields, and may God hold you in the palms of his hand. Sleep well on your new mattress.
Pat Halpin
Lake Placid