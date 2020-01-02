- Yes, what is next? Let's look at how things really are. You read almost daily how a driver lost control and caused much damage. What is this "lost control?" It is nap time. Having driven over 2 million miles as my job of medical supply representative demanded, then 20 years in hospital administration, the cause of all of the above is nap time.
Some say it's because of cell phone time or texting time. It is all the same: nap time, and nap time is a mystery to the napper. You guess it, he does not remember a thing.
- The Worm Hole is really stunning the great scientific space observers. They cannot figure it all out. Why? Because they have lost the basics. God created matter first, then expanded it greatly and finally created the Earth (which is a bundle of matter). Remember the college freshman lesson: Man can neither create nor destroy matter. Now, all matter acts the same way: It is conceived, grows and grows, and then becomes trash.
- The people with your credit cards have totally betrayed you and allowed by not continuously upgrading their electronic equipment with renewed safety parameters. I have been taken, you have been taken. Why do we mutter along accepting this dribble. There is a sure way to stop this. Leave credit cards home or in the trash and carry a check book. Takes a little more time, but saves billions.
- Traffic lights are the meeting place for vehicles to bind together to travel in huge groups. The cure is a roundabout. Be careful.
- Notice increase of traffic brings an increase of sirens, horn blowing and slow sightseeing.
- Most seniors spend most of remaining time nursing their self-abused bodies yes for overeating, beer, smoking, lying, spending money on gaiety; instead of fitness.
Ralph Z. Bell
Lake Placid