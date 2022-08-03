SEBRING — Four county commissioner seats are up for grabs. Two incumbents are seeking re-election while two candidates are looking to unseat them. Kathy Rapp is seeking re-election for Highlands County Board of County Commissioners District 2 on Aug. 23. She faces former commissioner Don Elwell in this race.
Early voting begins Aug. 11.
Rapp was elected in November 2020 to fill the term vacated by Elwell in his unsuccessful run for Highlands County Clerk of Courts.
“As a lifelong resident of Highlands County, our community is my priority. I ran two years ago for commissioner when the district seat was vacated,” Rapp said in an email. “I was then, and continue to be committed to strive to make a positive difference in the lives of all Highlands County residents.”
Term limits for elected positions is something that comes up nearly every year, and is something that Rapp supports.
“I support term limits for commissioners. I believe three terms, such as the school board is bound to, would be sufficient,” Rapp replied.
Rapp also feels more can be done to recruit and retain businesses in the county. She has been working on business recruitment and retention as a commissioner on an economic development team.
“Immediately after taking office as commissioner, I asked to serve on all economic development committees,” she said. “Our county’s economic development team is aggressive in marketing the potential that our county has to offer. In order to recruit and retain businesses, however, we must improve our vital infrastructure such as roads, water and sewer availability, and attainable workforce housing.”
After college graduation, Rapp worked in the county for many years in different capacities.
“I graduated from Sebring High School and went on to receive a degree in occupational therapy from the University of Florida. After graduation from UF,” Rapp said, “I did an internship in psychiatric disorders at the University of North Carolina, and an internship in physical dysfunction at Sarasota Memorial Hospital. My husband Gary and I have been married for 51 years. I am the mother of four and the grandmother of six.”
Rapp is pleased with her job performance and tackling the county’s issues as an elected commissioner based on her response.
“I am proud of what has been accomplished in my first 20 months in office,” Rapp said. “I was elected by my fellow commissioners to serve as vice chair and chair. As a board we have addressed many challenges such as improved garbage collection and manned recycling drop off facilities, capping fire assessment to benefit churches and other community partners, and protecting pets by passing the first ever anti- tethering ordinance. We have achieved the highest fund balance in 12 years through responsible stewardship, while still supporting important issues.”
Rapp said her background has helped in her role as commissioner.
“I believe that one of my greatest strengths is my diversity in work experiences,” she said. “Along with my husband, I have been a citrus grower for over four decades. I started the occupational therapy program in Highlands County schools where I worked for 10 years. As a therapist, I also served patients at local nursing facilities and in private practice. I became an entrepreneur with Mary Kay Cosmetics and moved up the ranks to senior sales director. For 25 years in this capacity, I helped others to develop their own careers.”
A motto Rapp pledges is “Full Time, All the Time,” meaning her only job now is being a county commissioner.
“One of my campaign promises two years ago was to be accessible to the people whom I serve,” she said. “Working with constituents by answering phone calls, returning emails, and meeting with them to see firsthand what their concerns are has been one of my priorities as commissioner,” Rapp said.
Rapp explained why she is the best candidate for the job, and looks forward to re-election.
“I feel I am the best candidate because I have accepted the role of commissioner as a full-time job,” Rapp said. “I do not work another job that puts constraints on my time. As a wife, mother, grandmother, citrus grower, business owner, and medical professional, I have experienced many of the challenges families face today. I am committed to be a true public servant, not a mere politician. I look forward to serving for a full four-year term.”