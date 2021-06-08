SEBRING — Highlands County Commissioner Kathy Rapp attended the NAACP Community Care Day at Mary Toney Park on Saturday.
“I’m excited to be here today. I’ve learned so much visiting with the people here.”
Rapp and her husband Gary have four children and six grandchildren. She graduated from Sebring High School, so she understands Highlands County from a grassroots level.
Over the years she was an OTR (Occupational Therapist – Registered) and started the OT programs in the Highlands County school system. She later went into private practice.
Her family was involved in agriculture for over four decades as they owned groves. Rapp later became a senior sales director for Mary Kay cosmetics.
“I felt that my experiences in life prepared me for the future. I decided to run for the seat Don Elwell vacated as I love my community and felt I had a lot to offer.
“I am here for the community and am committed to service organizations. I take calls from my constituents and serve on seven different committees,” she told those gathered Saturday at the park.
Those committees include three different ones focused on economic development, Lake Istokpoga Water Management, Spring Lake Water Management and several that deal with transportation and planning.
“I want to focus on our long range transportation options in Highlands County as well as on economic and industrial development,” she said. “We need to get Highlands County to keep our young people here and create good jobs for them.
“We’re working on a grant for a retail study at the mall. I deal with citizens and their concerns over roads and garbage and other issues all the time.”
Rapp feels that service to the community is the most effective catalyst to creating a positive economic climate. Along with frequent changes in budgeting, comes knowledge in how to best spend the dollars allocated to different areas.
“Everything we work on is very intense and we continue to learn more about the community we serve,” she said.
Rapp spent a lot of time visiting not only with representatives from the NAACP, but also with the vendors and the attendees. Her visibility at Mary Toney Park in Washington Heights was welcome and much appreciated.
“I feel that as a county commissioner, I have found a wonderful way to serve my community.”