This article is in response to a prior article dispelling the rapture in the Bible as with dispensation. I will write about rapture here and dispensation another time. Even though the word “rapture” is not in the Bible as the word “Trinity” and, of course, the word “Bible” itself, it is real and implied clearly as the meaning of Trinity is.
People who believe the gospel of grace that the Apostle Paul taught, they are baptized by the Holy Spirit into the body of Christ and by believing the, not a, but the gospel of grace, all your sins have been forgiven. This is all done once you believe the gospel spiritually, you do not see it, feel it or know it, it’s spiritually done, 1 Thessalonians 2:13, KJV.
How does one know or how does one know they are saved at this point? God says so and without faith in what he says, it’s impossible to please him, Hebrews 11:6, KJV.
The Jews have stumbled by rejecting Christ, but have not fallen, but through their stumble, brought salvation to the Gentiles, Romans 11:11, KJV.
God has not forgotten Israel as he turned to the Gentiles explained in Acts 9, KJV, when Paul was blinded on the road to Damascus but, because of the rejection of Christ, God turned to the Gentiles through Paul for their salvation, Romans 11:25,26 KJV.
Believing people through Paul’s gospel are eventually raptured prior to the Revelation period when God goes back to deal with Israel. God made two separate promises to Abraham for two groups of people. Read Genesis 13:16 and Genesis 14:5 carefully, KJV. In one, God makes a promise to Abraham of people with earthly promises and the other group of people with heavenly promises. In Genesis 12, God made the promise to Jews, of a promise land, a kingdom and a king. To the Gentiles or anyone else after the stoning of Stephen, who believes, also called the body of Christ through Paul, he promised Abraham heavenly promises. The Body Of Christ will be raptured out prior to the signing of a peace agreement between the anti-Christ and Israel at the starting of the seven-year tribulation.
Now, the proof of the rapture, these next verses must be studied hard to understand. I will first go to 2 Thessalonians 2: 3-9, KJV. These verses explain that until the Body of Christ, who are believers that are filled with the Holy Spirit, is taken away, the son of perdition (aka anti-Christ) will not be revealed. It is the Body Of Christ filled with the Holy Spirit that holds the anti-Christ back until the Body of Christ is filled, the time of fullness of Gentiles. Reading verse 7, only he, the Holy Spirit who now letteth (meaning hinder) until taken out of the way.
The following verses now explain the Revelation. Now, immediately go to 1 Thessalonians 4: 13-17, KJV, verse 13 explains dead believers meaning their bodies are in the ground asleep (meaning dead) while their soul is living in heaven, verse 14 explains what Paul says we must believe to be saved and verse 15 explains that believers who are alive at the time of rapture are taken up after the dead believers as verse 16 explains. Every believer will hear Christ when he comes with living souls of the bodily dead where they will get a new spiritual body fashioned like his and the believers that are alive at rapture, their body’s are immediately transformed to spiritual bodies fashioned also like Christ’s. Now, the rapture verse: verse 17, the two words “caught up” means rapture and as explained in this verse, the believers are caught up into the clouds with Christ.
Now, I know that people out there will say that this is Christ’s second coming. To simply prove that wrong, it states here, in verse 17, that believers are caught up in the clouds, Christ came for his saints and he will come with his saints, at his second coming. The rapture is instantaneous and all will see the second coming, Revelation 1:7, KJV.
