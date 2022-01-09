This home is located at 2724 Cheyenne Rd, in Sebring. It is priced at $454,000 and is listed with Lisa Terrell at Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Florida Properties Group.
This is a rare find in the Country Club of Sebring. This beautiful three-bedroom, two-bath, two-car garage home has an additional, brand new, detached three-car garage with a WiFi door opener and is plumbed for a bathroom. This property is situated on an oversized lot that includes a pavered outdoor kitchen, wet bar, refrigerator, gas grill and outdoor lighting in a private setting.
Once inside the home there are many features you will notice, including: a cozy living room, plant shelves surrounding the kitchen, separate dining room, breakfast nook, plantation shutters, surround sound throughout, large master bedroom, built-in desk, updated dual sink vanity, jetted tub, block glass that provides natural lighting, tiled shower and walk-in closet.
On the other side of the home there are two additional bedrooms with a fully remodeled private bathroom.
This property provides great space for entertaining that includes: sliders from the living space that open onto a large screened patio to enjoy evenings on a cool night with an electric fireplace, mounted TV and a firepit just outside the porch area with a slider that opens to the outdoor kitchen area. This home screams entertainment. No need to worry about parking. There is plenty of space.
The detached garage has a nine-foot door. Lots of room for all your toys – RV, boat, camper, ATV, etc.
Surrounded by lush landscaping, there is a koi pond in the front of the home. There was a new roof in 2016, A/C in 2011, new hot water heater. It has been freshly painted and has an indoor laundry room. The owner has taken great pride in maintaining this home.
For additional information or to schedule a private viewing, contact Lisa Terrell at 863-414-0358 or visit lterrell.bhhsfloridaproperties.com
