This lakefront home is at 634 Lake June Road in Lake Placid. The price just was reduced to $459,500 and is listed by Jerry Meisenheimer of All About Realty of Lake Placid.
Located in the best spot to watch beautiful sunsets across Lake June in Winter, this home was recently upgraded. The kitchen is especially nice, and like most of the rooms has a perfect view of the lake. There are two very large bedrooms, one on each side of the house.
The family room has plenty of room too that can double as sleeping space.
This home is 1,728 square feet, while the lot is 215 feet deep with 80 feet of water frontage, with a seawall. The covered deck is a great spot to enjoy lounging and swimming on the sandy beach. Plus, the boat house has one lift for a pontoon boat and another for either a speedboat or wave runners.
The concrete block home is topped with a metal roof and has recently been landscaped. A double carport out front protects your cars and boats. There’s also a large barn to keep your toys and supplies in. All the furniture is included too.
With summer coming soon, this home won’t last long. The owners’ plans have changed, and they recently lowered the price. Currently, there is a seasonal couple in the home until April 15. A new owner will receive the balance of their rent. This home has excellent rental potential. Remember, location, location, location!
To tour this home or for more information, call Jerry Meisenheimer, the broker associate, at 863-441-2844 or email him at aarjerry@gmail.com.