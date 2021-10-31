This home is located at 388 County Road 17A East in Avon Park. The home is priced at $549,900 and is listed with Jeanny Campbell of RE/MAX Realty Plus of Sebring.
Truly one of a kind! About 1.52 acres on clear Lake Viola and surrounded by beautiful granddaddy oaks. Drive down the long, private driveway to reach this amazing two-bedroom, three-bath log cabin home. Right away, you’ll get those warm and cozy country feels with the beautiful lake views to top it off.
Boasting over 2,800 living square feet with a split floor plan, thick walls, high ceilings, cathedral ceilings, office space and bonus room. To add to the uniqueness of this home is the beautiful two-bedroom, one-bath apartment, which would be ideal as an in-law suite. It features a spacious kitchen, central heat and air plus a one-car garage with stairs that lead to the open attic space.
Walking in the spacious front porch you’ll immediately smell the cedar, the door to the right is the office, bright and open with plenty of space for large office furniture or to make it a game room, hobby room or den area. Continue on to the nice foyer area with built-ins and into the grand living room with a beautiful rustic stone fireplace and gorgeous lake views, such a warm, inviting space.
Step into the large, spacious eat-in kitchen ideal for get-togethers around a big farmhouse dining table where you can serve all the family favorites. It has a 2019 stove and fridge, plenty of cabinets, large built-ins and just outside the kitchen is a screened porch where you can sip on your morning coffee or tea and enjoy the sunrise and the lake breeze.
The huge master suite definitely has enough room for your king size bedroom furniture. It has two walk-in closets, a beautiful rustic stone fireplace to warm you up on those occasionally cold nights with a built-in entertainment stand and even its own screened porch on the lake side. Master ensuite with some nice touches of wood and stone, a large double sink vanity, plus additional vanity area and a walk-in tile shower. Guest bedroom is almost as big as the master and it also has its own full bath. Just off the living room is the third bedroom, considered a bonus room without a closet, but there’s a bed in it.
At the front of the home, to the left of the office, is the utility room with a full bathroom, washer and dryer included plus cabinets for added storage. According to the owner you can walk the entire attic and there’s a basement too that’s accessible from the living room floor. Looking for room for your cars, trucks, ATV’s, etc.? Then you’ve got it here with the large, tall barn with 4 stalls and there’s a shed to store your lawn tools as well.
This home was loved by its owner who ran a real estate office here for many years and now it’s ready for its new owner to enjoy it. It has so much to offer you have to see it all for yourself to appreciate it. Come take a look today.
Listed by Jeanny Campbell of RE/MAX Realty Plus. Call her cell at 863-381-1848.
MLS#283374