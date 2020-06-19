SEBRING — A man out on bond from an attempted murder charge in February is back in jail without bond, after being arrested with drugs and a weapons at a traffic stop on Friday.
Joshua Florentino Rayos, 24, was charged in February with attempted premeditated murder, firing a weapon in public, improper exhibit of a firearm and possession of a weapon or ammunition by a convicted felon after allegedly taking out a gun and firing at another man during a a fight.
At the time, he also faced weapons charges, including felony possession of a weapon, given a record of seven felony convictions in the state of Florida.
He now faces new charges, has had his bond revoked and is being held without bond at the Highlands County Jail, said Assistant State Attorney Steve Houchin on Wednesday.
Rayos’ new charges include trafficking 14 grams or more of methamphetamine, four counts of possession of drug paraphernalia, three counts of possession of weapons and/or ammunition, one count of possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and violation of a risk protection order against him, given that he had the firearm and ammunition in his control and readily accessible to him.
At 12:33 a.m. Friday, a Highlands County deputy sheriff patrolling the area of Sebring Parkway and Scenic Highway saw a green 1996 Jeep Cherokee headed west on Sebring Parkway, in the left lane. It swerved into the right lane and then back into the left lane, reports said.
The deputy pulled the Jeep over at Sebring Parkway and Memorial Drive, reports said, and spoke to both the driver, identified as Rayos, and his 28-year-old female passenger.
When told why he was stopped, Rayos explained that he was messing with the car radio.
While talking with Rayos, the deputy saw a .22-caliber bullet in plain view on the dashboard instrument cluster, reports said. The deputy asked Rayos if he had any firearms and/or illegal narcotics in the Jeep, and was told there was nothing in the car.
Reports said the deputy noticed Rayos looking at the floor and continually wiped his hands on his shorts.
A quick check of both Rayos and his passenger showed that while she didn’t have any felony convictions, Rayos had seven. He also had been served with a risk protection order on Feb. 24.
The deputy gave Rayos a verbal warning for the traffic infraction, but then asked for consent to search the car.
Reports said Rayos couldn’t answer him, because the woman was upset and yelling at the deputy.
Based on Rayos’ conviction history and the bullet on the dashboard, the deputy asked Rayos to step out of the vehicle, reports said, at which time the deputy patted Rayos down for weapons, with his consent. The deputy didn’t find any weapons, but Rayos reportedly gave consent to search both his person and the vehicle, so the deputy had the woman step out.
A second deputy arrived and the two began to search the Jeep.
They found a pair of brass knuckles lying partially underneath the driver’s seat, as well as a gray sunglasses pouch that held two plastic Baggies containing a crystal-like substance, a Baggie containing a green leafy substance and a small red Baggie containing a round blue pill marked “031 R.” Reports said the substance weighed 16 grams and field-tested positive for methamphetamine, reports said. Deputies’ research, reports said, found that the pill was a 1mg Alprazolam.
In addition, deputies found an unloaded black Jennings 9 mm, semi-automatic handgun under the front passenger seat, positioned to be readily accessible, reports said.
Reports said deputies detained Rayos, handcuffed him and read him his Miranda rights/warnings. He allegedly said he understood and would speak without an attorney present, reports said.
According to reports, Rayos said he did not know anything about items in the Jeep, and that he knew he was not supposed to be around or in control of any firearms or ammunition because of his felony convictions.
He also said he did not see the .22-caliber bullet by the speedometer, reports said.
Rayos told deputies that the brass knuckles were not his, nor were the narcotics or handgun, but he also said they did not belong to his passenger, Deputies asked whose items they were, if not his or hers. Rayos’ answer was redacted from reports.
Reports said he was placed under arrest and transported to the Highlands County Sheriff Office Jail without incident.