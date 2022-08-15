Rays Injuries Baseball

Tampa Bay Rays center fielder Kevin Kiermaier, right, celebrates with catcher Mike Zunino after defeating the Boston Red Sox in a baseball game April 24, 2022, in St. Petersburg, Fla. Rays standouts Kiermaier and Zunino are out for the season because of injuries, another significant blow for the defending AL East champions.

 SCOTT AUDETTE/AP FILE PHOTO

ST. PETERSBURG — Tampa Bay Rays center fielder Kevin Kiermaier expects to be ready for opening day next year following season-ending left hip surgery, but what team that will be with is yet to be determined.

The 32-year-old Kiermaier is in the final season of a $53.5 million, six-year contract agreed to in March 2017. The Rays have a team option for 2023, which they will likely decline.

