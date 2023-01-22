SEBRING — Redlands Christian Migrant Association’s Hope Villa Child Development Center’s lease will not be renewed at 2306 Hope Circle in Highlands County. During a Housing Authority meeting held Tuesday, the board fielded questions from concerned parents and staff of RCMA.

Tod Schwingel, HCHA board member did most of the speaking in the meeting that was translated into Spanish for everyone’s comprehension. He said the original purpose of the meeting was to “discuss the lease agreement between Highlands County Housing Authority and Samaritan’s Touch Care Center” for the building RCMA currently occupies. The meeting was called a “non-action” one.

Recommended for you