SEBRING — Redlands Christian Migrant Association’s Hope Villa Child Development Center’s lease will not be renewed at 2306 Hope Circle in Highlands County. During a Housing Authority meeting held Tuesday, the board fielded questions from concerned parents and staff of RCMA.
Tod Schwingel, HCHA board member did most of the speaking in the meeting that was translated into Spanish for everyone’s comprehension. He said the original purpose of the meeting was to “discuss the lease agreement between Highlands County Housing Authority and Samaritan’s Touch Care Center” for the building RCMA currently occupies. The meeting was called a “non-action” one.
Although the RCMA was informed in September 2022 of the decision not to renew the lease, some parents were just finding out about the daycare’s closure and had many questions and pleas to keep it open. The board, seeing a significant public interest, set aside the original focus and listened to the audience.
The Housing Authority did offer to create a new lease that would keep RCMA in place until May. RCMA, had not, as of the meeting, signed and returned the agreement to the Housing Authority. RCMA Executive Director Isabel Garcia said she was waiting on the lawyers to return the agreement to her.
RCMA Hope Villa leased the building for $10 per year. The not-for-profit has other daycare centers, but Garcia pointed out the Hope Villa location is the only one that accommodates infants and toddlers. She said there are 40 children at the daycare and 16 staff members in total. RCMA has been at Hope Villa for over 20 years. RCMA provides free child care to low income families. Hope Villa residents get first dibs on positions that open up at the child care center.
Schwingel explained how the board reached its decision.
“The board members of Highlands County Housing Authority are appointed and responsible to make property decisions that are in the best interest of the local residents and specifically to the residents of Hope Villas,” he said. “For years, the community building has been used as a childcare facility and has served the community well. (In) 2020 we recognized that of the 40 children being served at at the child care facility, a small percentage was from Hope Villas.”
According to reports, many of Hope Villa’s children were put on waiting lists months long and their parents would end up putting the kids someplace else, Schwingel said. Issues raised by the board to RCMA prior to September were ensuring the Hope Villa children were given first consideration as well as an after care program that would enable the children to have care after 2 p.m. RCMA told the board they did not have funds for care after 2 p.m.
Schwingel said there was no question RCMA was doing their job well.
“But it forced us to question is that the best use of our facilities for this community and for the surrounding community?” Schwingel asked.
During COVID and into 2021, there was a significant drop to just six students. The board stated the numbers continued low into 2022 but has grown since.
Of the 40 children at the RCMA location, only 12 are from Hope Villa. In the meeting Schwingel said there were 10 children but in a subsequent interview, Garcia stated there were 12 children. The percentage of Hope Villa children in RCMA would be 30%. The children are in the program for a limited amount of years, but Garcia pointed out they are very important years with the Head Start services.
The board wanted to find a different use for the facility that would benefit more of Hope Villa and surrounding communities. They approached Samaritan’s Touch. Bill Stephenson, from Samaritan’s Touch, explained the non-profit provides free primary and mental health care for the uninsured whose income qualifies ages 18-64. Some in the audience incorrectly referred to Samaritan’s Touch as an urgent care facility, despite Stephenson’s description of the clinic.
There was no shortage of questions put to the board and Stephenson. Stephenson made it known his organization was not forcing RCMA out and they were approached by the Housing Authority. Samaritan’s Touch damage to its current building from Hurricane Ian and would need a new roof and other costly repairs or updates in their building built in the 1950s.
Mainly the pleas were to the board which was comprised of Althea Hargrove, Schwingel, Daniel Morgan and Deborah Wood.
Danielle Smith has taught at RCMA for 18 years. When she addressed the board she teared up with emotion.
“It just saddens me,” she said. “We serve these children who really need these programs.”
She said the kids get a lot of love and homemade meals. For some, she said, those meals may be the only hot meal the kids get. She said she was grateful for the position she has held for a long time.
One parent and one grandparent stated they had an autistic child at the center who was doing very well there and they did not want to move them.
“When my grandson came here he had autistic (autism), a 2 year old, and the center opened the door for him and the service that my grandson gets there is incredible,” a grandparent said.
The next Highlands County Housing Authority meeting will take place at 10 a.m. on March 7.