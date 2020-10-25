SEBRING — In September RE/MAX Realty Plus recognized agents who have received awards from the RE/MAX headquarters in Denver, Colorado.
Eloise Best, Kathleen Godwin, Carrie Cox, Regina Mooney, Candace Todd, Carmen Green, Tom Taylor and Denyelle Dibble all received recognition for being in the Executive Club and Jessica Nunez in the Executive Club Team.
Jeanny Campbell is recognized for the Platinum Club and placing seventh in Closed Transactions for an Individual.
The 100% Club recognition include: Sue Dean, James Donohue, Lisa Knearm, Cheryl Oxsalida, Emily Jones, Laura Shirley, Rick Buntenbach, Steve Fruit, Artie Williams and Lorraine Grifo.
The Platinum Club Team awards include Teresa Bock, Maureen Cool and Chip Boring.
Cool was also awarded with the Lifetime Achievement Award. The criteria for receiving this recognition is seven years of service and $7 million gross commissions, as well as, have previously achieved Hall of Fame status with RE/MAX.
Cyndee Bryan was recognized for her milestone of 25 years with RE/MAX Realty Plus.
RE/MAX Realty Plus Brokerage is recognized for accomplishing ninth place Commissions Earned Team Florida — Brokerage Total Volume Achievement Award (Closes $131+ Million!).
Tom Barrett received recognition into the Hall of Fame and also awarded with Community Citizenship. The Hall of Fame was established by RE/MAX corporate to recognize and salute the exclusive group of top producers who have achieved more than $1 million in gross commission earnings during their career with RE/MAX. The Community Citizenship is presented to a RE/MAX Agent in appreciation of their commitment to the community, their efforts to impact the lives of others, and dedication to the RE/MAX organization.
RE/MAX Realty Plus feels honored to have so many hard working, dedicated agents in the office. We look forward to seeing what honors 2020 will bring to the office and agents.