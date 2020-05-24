Nicole Chambers has been an active member of her real community for over 20 now, and is so excited to be turning that community focus toward real estate.
With a passion for service in the Highlands County area, Chambers is ready to help with your home buying and selling needs. As a proud member of the RE/MAX Realty Plus family, Chambers carries the values of hard work, integrity, and outstanding client service into everything she does.
When Chambers isn’t making home ownership dreams come true for her clients, she enjoys spending time being with family and living life to the fullest. She lives in Lake Placid with her husband and children.
You can call or text Chambers at 863-699-7987 or via email at nicole.chambers@remax.net.