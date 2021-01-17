SEBRING — Edelsa V. Hernandez was born in Cuba but her parents immigrated to Miami when she was just 7 years old. She served as an auxiliary police officer in Miami for 17 years. She became a licensed real estate agent in 1997 and has worked as a full-time Realtor ever since, serving all of Highlands County.
Just by chance, her husband came to the Sebring races with friends and fell in love with the Sebring area. They relocated to Sebring in 2003.
Hernandez speaks fluent Spanish and is a total people person. She has accomplished many goals in her real estate career and is a Multi-Million-dollar producer. She is a Realtor you can trust to get the job done with love and compassion for all people and especially her valued clients.
Hernandez specializes in residential, land and commercial.
