Kim Best is a Highlands County native, with an extensive background in management, sales and customer service. She is an alumni of Avon Park High School and the University of Florida.
While attending UF, Best earned her Bachelor of Science degree in Recreation, Parks and Tourism. She also secured a spot on the UF golf team where she competed at the Division I level.
Upon graduating college, she lived in Gainesville and managed several corporate jewelry stores. She returned to Highlands County in 2007 and has been working in the golf industry as a manager and instructor. Her dynamic experience, along with the unending demands of motherhood have made Best an outgoing, professional and diligent person.
She would love to help you sell your property or find the perfect piece of Florida to call “home.” Best can be reached at RE/MAX Realty Plus in the Sebring office location at 863-385-0077 or direct at 863-633-0321.