SEBRING — Team Barrett and Team Boring with RE/MAX Realty Plus ranked 16th (Tom Barrett) and 24th (Chip Boring) overall in the United States for top Commercial Sales in the first quarter of 2021. This is not the first year that Barrett and Boring have been recognized for their high number of sales volumes.
Team Barrett and Team Boring are composed of “full-time” real estate professionals and 100% dedicated to their industry. This well-respected group has extensive experience in commercial real estate as well as residential sales.
“Each member on these teams have worked diligently to achieve this high honor in our market,” said Boring, Broker/owner of RE/MAX Realty Plus. “This ranking in the US is a tremendous accomplishment. We’re extremely proud to be part of the RE/MAX network and look forward to additional growth in 2021.”
You can reach the teams of Tom Barrett or Chip Boring at 863-385-0077.