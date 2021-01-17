SEBRING — Christina Sambrano has been a lifelong resident of Hardee County, Florida, and recently joined the RE/MAX Team as a Realtor in Highlands County. She is looking forward to providing excellent real estate service to Central Florida and brings with her enthusiasm and good work ethics.
Sambrano is no stranger to the business. In 2004, she worked for the family business as an office manager in her parents real estate office. In 2011, she decided to change professions and went to work for a local family-owned financial institute and was there for approximately 10 years.
She is confident her knowledge and past experience will benefit her now in her real estate career.
Sambrano has been married since 1993. She and her husband Jessie have four children and one grandson. She enjoys spending time with her family and attending her local church.
Sambrano can be reached at 863-781-7120 or via email at christinasambrano06@gmail.com.