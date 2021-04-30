It started in 2014 as our high school aviation program was growing. Scott Dressel, the editor of the News-Sun at the time, lives across the street from me. I asked if he would be willing to have me write a press release from time to time about what we were doing with our high school students. A big “Yes” from him led to me writing more and more as we had news to share. This led to me writing something once a month, to every other week, then weekly. When you add it all up, that is over 360 articles and about 364,000 words. My high school English teacher would never have imagined me writing something on a regular basis.
It seems there is always something to share, and I’ll admit there have been times I had a deadline for submission and nothing was coming to mind. I know my fellow column writers have experienced the same. Don’t get me wrong; I enjoy the opportunity to share the events and successes of our students and the other thoughts I have written about. I appreciate the Highlands News-Sun for providing me the space every week.
As I go about the community at different events and happenings, I appreciate the comments of those who read my column. You never really know if anyone reads your thoughts and how they are received. The column has been a great venue for the community to help the program. We have received many donations of tools and equipment, aviation headsets and equipment that is used in our high school aviation program. It is very much appreciated.
Our hometown newspaper has reached out to our community, helping our program grow. The concept is simple. You can’t support what you don’t understand. The weekly column is an effort to help our community learn about and understand our high school aviation program.
We live in a fast-paced “instant news” world. We want our news and information now and don’t want to wait. It may be accurate or just somebody’s reaction or opinion, sometimes it is hard to tell, and as stories and events unfold, the facts and issues may change. Reading a newspaper is different than pulling up a web page to get information. Both ways have their place, but to me a newspaper is still a viable option for us.
I like the feel of the newspaper or magazine. When I pick up the paper, I change gears in my mind, I take on a more focused perspective. I’m not bothered by internet pop-up ads, or advertising in the margins of the web page enticing you to follow that link. Pretty soon you are going from one link to another and way off from what you started with. In internet speak, you are going down a rabbit hole.
When I sit and read the paper, I am at the dining room table where I can fully open the pages or in my easy chair folding the paper to what I want to read. A newspaper can be taken anywhere, does not need batteries or need to be recharged or have WiFi access, it is you and the article that someone crafted to share news, a story, to help inform or entertain you.
OK, I’ll admit it, I’m biased, but I love reading a newspaper and it is not because I write a weekly column. It just feels good, and requires a person to slow down a bit. That can be a good thing to do.
As a teacher, I get feedback from my students if what I shared is understood. I also have been reviewed by administrators as to my ability to teach, but by this time I think I have it figured out and I’m always trying to get better. Here is where I could use your help. My contact information is at the end of this article. Let me know how you feel about the articles. Are there things you would like to see more or less of? It has been seven years, over 360 articles and a whole bunch of words. I think I have a few words left to share, so let me know what you are thinking and what you like to see in the column. Thank you.
John Rousch is the director of the Highlands Aviation and Aerospace Academy, a community partnership supporting youth aviation education. He can be reached at johnrousch73@gmail.com, call or text 863-273-0522.