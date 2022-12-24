SEBRING — The first word Treasa Lee of Sebring said was “Wow,” after reading the Associated Press story on the U.S. House Jan. 6 Committee report.
Deborah Bowers, also of Sebring, felt more a sense of justification.
On Thursday, the U.S. House of Representatives released an 814-page report, the result of 18 months of investigation, 10 hearings, 1,000 interviews and more than one million pages of documents.
In it, the nine-member, bi-partisan committee found that Donald Trump criminally engaged in a conspiracy to overturn results of the 2020 presidential election and failed to act fast enough to stop his supporters from attacking the Capitol.
Witnesses, including many of Trump’s closest aides to law enforcement to some of the rioters themselves, detailed how his efforts to overturn his defeat in the months after the election directly influenced those who pushed past police and smashed through windows and doors of the Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021.
Among their recommendations, the seven Democrats and two Republicans on the committee suggest that Trump should be barred from future office, under the 14th Amendment to the U.S. Constitution barring anyone under oath of office from engaging in insurrection or rebellion.
Reaction from Lee and Bowers, both local Republicans, was somewhat mixed. They voted for different presidential candidates in 2020, but agreed on the committee’s findings, mostly.
“If you tell someone to protest anything, you shouldn’t expect it to go peacefully,” Lee said.
Lee said she did not see the news coverage unfold that day but learned of the incident later. Upon reading the report of Trump’s speech on Jan. 6, including language exhorting the crowds to “fight like hell,” she expressed concern.
“If that’s what he said, that’s certainly not wise,” Lee said. “It’s amazing that more people weren’t hurt than what were [hurt].”
Lee said she agreed that lives were in jeopardy that day — “A lot of lives were in jeopardy” — and she thinks that anyone inciting others to march on the Capitol should have considered that it could have gotten violent.
“It’s just one more reason why he should never, ever hold public office again,” said Bowers, who said she has “lived and breathed” news coverage since Trump was elected in 2016. “He should be indicted and convicted.”
It’s an opinion Bowers shares with the committee’s vice chair, Republican Rep. Liz Cheney of Wyoming, though Bowers states she doesn’t agree with most of Cheney’s policies.
Lee said she supported Trump, “not 100%,” but added that she found the majority of his policies and actions to be loyal to this country.
“That whole scenario, if he did indeed set it in motion, he should be held accountable,” Lee said.
The two differed on their view of Trump acting quickly enough to quell the riot. The committee found that 187 minutes elapsed between when Trump finished his speech and his first effort to get rioters to disperse.
Lee didn’t see a dereliction of duty, but Bowers found that his unwillingness fit into what she knows of him personally.
Bowers said she met Trump in the 1980s when working as a real estate agent in New England. She said she found him today to be just as “incompetent, narcissistic, misogynistic, racist and a deadbeat” as then, only older.
Lee, in light of the fact that she was in grade school when President Nixon was investigated and resigned, said it’s likely this incident, years from now will end up in history books.
She expressed concern that this, like the full details of Nixon’s Watergate scandal, might have pieces “falling out” of textbooks as they get edited for space and brevity.