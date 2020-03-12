Failure to think and reflect rationally opens us up to being manipulated. Those who cannot debate the issues raised by Senator (Bernie) Sanders seek to demonize him by calling him a socialist and quickly linking that to Communism.
We must not think about ‘Medicare for all’ as it is a socialist idea. It matters not that 70 million American’s have Medicare or Medicaid. Ask your retired parent or grandparent if they wish to give up their Medicare. I think they would say ‘no’. They may tell you that they wish it to be improved. They would be correct for ‘Medicare works but it could be improved.'
Is it true that most policies would be failures it they are the result of ideas put forth by a socialist or a Senator Sanders? Please let us be rational. As evidence that socialist leadership produces excellent results and delivers quality services for the people I direct your attention to Milwaukee, Wisconsin.
Socialist mayors provided leadership to the city from 1910 to 1960. They were often referred to as the ‘Sewer Socialist.’ This was a title applauding the abilities of these men as they built the infrastructure required by a growing industrial city. Schools, roads, libraries, city parks, municipal buildings and sewer and sanitation systems were developed adding economic vitality to the city.
Read the history of 50 years of socialist leadership in Milwaukee and possibly you will come to agree that to demonizing a person calling him a socialist is to misunderstand the meaning of socialism. It is definitely not thinking rationally.
Alan J. Kromholz
Sebring