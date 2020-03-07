As a writer, I love hearing that people read. I applaud parents who read to their children, because that will help generate future readers.
By the way, did you know that every time someone says, “I don’t read,” an editor kills off a favorite character? No, I can’t prove it. But it makes sense to me.
My granddaughter Lavinia is not quite 2 yet and already loves books. Amanda, her mother, assembled a wish list of books for Lavinia so grandparents and others could fill her bookshelves, and it’s a fun job. John and Amanda read to her and I even have pictures of her “reading” her books herself. Just typing that makes me smile.
I still have books I read to my sons and to classes of young children I taught in Sunday school. I myself am a bookworm, barely remembering a time when I couldn’t understand those marks on the paper.
So the article I read on www.cnn.com about a 14-year-old girl who had been a premature baby who collected books for hospitals to set up mini-libraries for their neonatal intensive care units (NICUs) was a must-read.
Anouskha Talwar was born at 27 weeks and spent the first three months of her life in an incubator at a NICU. Unable to have real physical contact with her, her father sat every day by her side, talking, singing and reading to her.
Anouskha has seen pictures of her father next to her incubator. It made her want to help other parents connect with their premature children, and she came up with the idea of books.
A Girl Scout, she chose as her service project to create mini libraries of children’s books for hospital NICUs. Then, with a lot more courage than some adults I know, she went door to door, asking people for children’s books.
She says it was hard at first, but she didn’t give up. Hoping to get 100 books, her persistence rewarded her with a whopping 450 books.
Working with the March of Dimes, Anouskha put together two mini-libraries: one for the NICU at the Scottish Rite Hospital of Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta, and the other at the NCIU at the Emory Johns Creek Hospital.
The libraries only contain hardback books, since they are relatively easy to disinfect. Paperbacks are put into care packages for parents to take home.
Anouskha knows about reading to preemies. Her little brother Shiv was born at 26 weeks when she was just 8 years old. Encouraged by her parents to talk to him, she would tell him about her day and read from her own books to him.
She still reads to her brother, who is now 6 years old.
According to the article, studies show that reading to premature babies can help with higher cognitive development. Reading is a good thing.
Anouskha has been honored for her work with the Girl Scout Silver Award and the Girl Scouts of Greater Atlanta Council’s Young Women of Distinction Award. Both well-deserved in my opinion.
The article doesn’t include contact information for Anouskha. If it did, I would make sure she could get more books. This is a great idea.
But do read to your kids and grandkids. It sets them up for a lifetime of reading and is a great way to bond together. And if you don’t read, please keep it to yourself. I don’t want to see another character killed off.