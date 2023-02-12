SEBRING –There’s a new vending machine in town, and it has nothing to do with snacks. The Integrated Library System (ILS) vending machine will be installed in Spring Lake Improvement District (SLID) sometime in early March.
The machine is installed in part from a partnership between SLID, the Highlands County Library System and the county commissioners. The automated library will be installed outside the Spring Lake Community Center, 209 Spring Lake Blvd. It will be open to anyone with a library card.
Patrons can check out books, audio books, games, movies, etc. and even reserve books. Customers can perform just about any tasks at the ILS machine as they can at the staffed library. The main exceptions are getting or renewing a library card. Highlands Library System Manager Vikki Brown hosted an outreach on Thursday at the community center. Brown was there to facilitate new library cards and answer questions.
Readers can check out their books and sit under the oaks just a stone’s throw away from the machine. Spring Lake is supplying the benches. Brown said the ILS machine is compliant with Americans with Disabilities Act.
Brown keeps up with other libraries and is always on the look out for new technologies or ways to improve the customer’s experience. Brown noted Polk County has an older model of ILS.
The ILS is a literal wish come true for Brown. When the county’s commissioners asked Brown what she wished to have if there was ever extra money in the budget, she responded, the ILS. The automated library is very modern but very expensive as well. Brown really didn’t hold out much hope in obtaining the system. The price tag is about $60,000. The county approved the project for American Rescue Plan Act of 2021 funds to purchase the vending machine. Spring Lake was chosen because of its distance to current library branches.
The machine can hold about 400 books depending on the sizes of them For instance, if a child’s book is very tall, Brown may have to remove a book to accommodate it.
Brown plans on stocking diverse materials from children and adult, fiction, non-fiction, audio books , movies and video games. She will stock the vending machine with popular materials such as Nora Roberts, James Patterson and pull from Best Seller’s List. If anyone has requests for a certain topic, author or book in the machine, email Brown at vikki@myhlc.org.
Brown recently won the coveted “I Love My Librarian Award.”
“I am very blessed to be supported by the administration and county commissioners,” Brown said. “They allow me to explore these initiatives.”