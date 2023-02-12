ILS

A mock up of the ILS vending Library that will be placed within the Spring Lake Improvement District in early March.

SEBRING –There’s a new vending machine in town, and it has nothing to do with snacks. The Integrated Library System (ILS) vending machine will be installed in Spring Lake Improvement District (SLID) sometime in early March.

The machine is installed in part from a partnership between SLID, the Highlands County Library System and the county commissioners. The automated library will be installed outside the Spring Lake Community Center, 209 Spring Lake Blvd. It will be open to anyone with a library card.

