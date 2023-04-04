SEBRING — A lot of students need help getting ahead.
When they have trouble with reading, writing and even verbal skills, a couple of teachers have found a program that helps a lot.
It involves a lot of reading.
JoLynne Crout at Avon Park Middle School, working in collaboration with Lee Allcorn — both of whom teach children with challenges, have secured a $1,400 grant to buy books and materials to involve their students further in reading.
Calling their program “Reading Rainbow,” the teachers set it up like the popular PBS series, where students would pick a book, read it, then report on it, using a video or storyboard.
On Friday, they displayed the storyboards at Highlands Hammock State Park for visiting parents, as part of a field trip. You will soon get to see the storyboards on display at local libraries.
“We didn’t plan on the public library,” Crout said. “It will help with exposure.”
Allcorn, who describes himself as a “team-teacher” with Crout, and more of an assistant on the grant versus a co-writer, said he’s grateful for the opportunity the grant provides.
“The kids are very interested in what’s going on,” Allcorn said.
Friday’s outing at Highlands Hammock provides an opportunity to experience the “great outdoors” during regular class time, Crout said. It also helps with social skills.
Juilian Hood read for his project, “There’s No Place Like Space,” by Tish Rabe, featuring the Cat-in-the-Hat from Dr. Seuss.
“Space has always been his thing,” said Tabitha Hood, his mother, who came out to the Hammock to see his work. “He’s doing really well with JoLynne (Crout).”
When asked about his favorite part of outer space, Julian said, “Mercury.”
Tabitha said the combined reading and writing program has improved his writing skills.
Autumn Haynie chose, as her book, “How to Catch a Unicorn,” by Adam Wallace.
“I feel like reading. Unicorns make me think of that,” Autumn said.
“It’s built more confidence in the kids,” Tamara Haynie said. “They’ve blossomed since the beginning of the year. (Autumn) has more courage to stand up, talk and do things.”
The students have had at least one other field trip to the Hammock, which Autumn unfortunately had to miss, but Tamara said they’ve been out at other times, seeing all the different wildlife.
Crout and Allcorn said they use applied behavior analysis in the program. Its research-based curriculum helps their students to improve their skill and subject-matter levels. Some students have grown one or two levels in their ability to read.
The writing coupled with reading retrains the brian, Crout said. For their nonverbal students, pictures with words help them to connect the image with the word.
“There’s a lot of practice,” Crout said. “With specific learning, we’ll practice it.”
Each student has different ways of learning, she said, including hands-on, such as hand-over-hand writing, or directed work. She and Allcorn are constantly and consistently assessing how the students do to keep their improvement on track.
“We have one kid moving up to the regular education classroom,” Allcorn said. “One of the joys of our job is to see this kind of success.”
Another great part about the program, Crout said, is that it provides the materials, and both she and Allcorn can put the time they used to spend gathering materials into instructing and working closer with the students.
“We’ve seen the improvement of the curriculum,” Crout said, which has translated to improvement for the students.