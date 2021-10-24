This building is located at 4635 Sun N Lake Blvd. in Sebring. It is priced at $899,999 and is listed with Maureen Cool of RE/MAX Realty Plus.
This physician’s office building, previously Dr. Chandrakant B. Patel’s successful cardiology practice, is located within 1.5 miles of AdventHealth. Best of all, with two separate sides, it can be used for two practices, combined for one or can be a great rental opportunity.
Walk in through the middle to the main lobby space with a public restroom. On the right side of the lobby, there is office space of about 4,630 square feet, which includes a waiting area, another public restroom, a reception/workstation, a manager’s office, a nurse’s station, a conference room, a doctor’s office and four exam rooms. For HIPPA Law compliance, one of the exam rooms is currently an echo room with a private entrance and exit and this area has a private handicap restroom.
For the employees there is a lounge area with two restrooms.
From the lounge area there’s a private entrance to two covered parking spaces and a ramp for handicap patients. For added convenience, there is also a pharmacy area with three locked storages, ideal for storing medicine inventory for the patients.
To the left of the lobby, is another office space of about 3,256 square feet, which also includes a waiting area, office, large procedure room, restroom and storage area.
This is an ideal building where you can run your practice on the larger, right side office area and lease the smaller, left side office space for added income.
You’ll find there’s ample parking with 28 spaces, including two handicapped parking spaces, perfect for the busy snowbird season. If you’re looking to expand your practice in Highlands County this could be the place for you, conveniently located in the Sun ‘N Lake community on the boulevard and only 1.5 miles from U.S. 27. Come take a look today.
It is listed with Jeanny Campbell and Maureen Cool of RE/MAX Realty Plus. Call Jeanny at 863-381-1848 or Maureen at 863-873-7243.
MLS #279529