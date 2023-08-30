Commissioners voted unanimously to declare a disaster ahead of Hurricane Idalia, just in case she decides to turn right and head inland.
At 7 a.m. Tuesday, the storm was north of the western tip of Cuba, heading north slowly and expected to parallel the Gulf Coast, touching Highlands County with its outer bands, unless the storm decides to turn east.
Highlands County Emergency Manager Corey Amundsen said that the worst forecast for the county, as of 9 a.m. Tuesday, was for gusts up to 45 mph lasting until noon Wednesday.
However, both he and County Attorney Sherry Sutphen said it would be best to have a seven-day disaster declaration to cover FEMA requirements, in case the storm’s impact is worse.
The Federal Emergency Management Agency would want that declaration before considering any reimbursement request from the county for debris cleanup and rebuilding infrastructure.
Based on reports from Monday night, Idalia had sustained winds at 70 mph, was moving north at 8 mph and is expected to rapidly intensify into a major hurricane prior to landfall on Wednesday.
Some of the dangers for county residents are:
- Elevated risk for tornadoes on Tuesday and Wednesday.
- Gusts between 20-40 mph.
- One to four inches of rain.
The Emergency Operations Center remains at a level 3 monitoring activation and continues to encourage the community to monitor government and weather service sources, along with ocal news, radio and television.
The county has no plans to open shelters or close county offices for the storm.
Circuit Court Judge Peter Estrada told commissioners that courthouses in Polk and Hardee counties would likely close for the storm, being closer to the center of it. However, his latest word from the chief judge for the 10th Judicial Circuit is that the Highlands County Courthouse will remain open.
“We will be running things for the Circuit,” Estrada said.
Meanwhile, Highlands County Emergency Management is asking residents and business owners to take stock of their hurricane supplies and plans, and to register for ALERT HIGHLANDS by visiting bit.ly/hcbccalert.
Sand continues to be available on West George Boulevard near the Emergency Operations Center at 6850 W. George Blvd. in Sebring. Residents must fill their own bags and should bring a shovel and a partner to help, if needed.
Lakeview Memorial Gardens cemetery, at 854 S. Memorial Drive in Avon Park, also has sand available, as well as a courtesy shovel, but people will still need to bring their own sandbags and help.
Currently, the county does not have empty sandbags to distribute, but they are available at local hardware stores.