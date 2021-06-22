Ready for Wawa
Answer to the letter: Is Wawa Chinese affiliated? No, definitely as American as Abe Lincoln!
Wawa is a Native American word for Canada goose. In 1902, George Wood opened the Wawa Dairy Farms in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. He and his generation of six sons started businesses in logging, cast-iron products, dairy and dry-good products and finally “convenience” type stores selling coffee, tea, milk products, hoagies and fuel.
Competitors such as coffee shops, gas stations and “fast foods” may spread China rumors. I, for one, am ready and waiting for a Wawa!
Mary Flummer
Lake Placid