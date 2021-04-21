LAKE PLACID — The Lake Placid Town Council chose a property appraiser last week to give reports on a few of the town’s properties. The appraisals are important because they could help determine the future of the buildings.
In March’s regular meeting, Town Council instructed Town Administrator Phil Williams to get bids from appraisers on the properties. The properties to be appraised are: the former Town Hall building at 311 W. Interlake Blvd., the current police station at 8 N. Oak Ave. and a vacant Lot on 619 Hillcrest Ave.
Williams explained in April’s meeting he emailed about 10 property appraisers, including Highlands County, who were on the state’s licensed list. Of those 10, only two appraisals were received. One was from William K Boyd, Inc. Real Estate Appraisers & Consultants with offices in Sebring and Okeechobee and from John Polk of Polk Appraisal Service, Inc. from Polk County.
Boyd came in with the following bids: Town Hall at $2,900; police station at $2,500 and the vacant lot at $975.
Polk’s bids were: $3,475 for the Town Hall, police department for $2,975 and the vacant lot for $1,425.
In the meeting, Williams noted that Greg Karlson, real estate broker and owner of Advantage Realty, recommended Boyd on a previous occasion. Councilman Roy Royce moved to obtain Boyd’s services and Councilman Wilson seconded the motion. The vote was unanimous.