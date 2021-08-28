Laura Shirley has lived in Lake Placid for more than 30 years. She loves her town so much that she wanted to help others find their own happily ever afters there. In 2004, Shirley became a realtor and, alongside her husband Tom, own RE/MAX II in Lake Placid.
Laura Shirley is the recipient of the 2021 Highlander Awards Real Estate Person of the Year.
Shirley has an outgoing personality and enjoys being active in her community. She has served on board of directors for the Greater Lake Placid Chamber of Commerce and the Lake Placid Mural Society. She has also served as a secretary for the Heartland Association of Realtors and has been sponsor to the annual Lake Placid Noon Rotary’s Wild Game Dinner.
She has also been very integrated with fundraising for the Boys and Girls Club.
Her daughter, Katie Wilson, explains that Shirley has always loved volunteering, mentioning that her mother used to volunteer for the Veterans Day dinner.
“If she hears there’s a need, she’ll usually step up and volunteer for it,” Wilson said.
One of Shirley’s favorite volunteer participations is when she’s a bell ringer for The Salvation Army. Wilson explains she loves it so much because she’s able to talk to people.
“She loves it. And she gets into it. My brother and I make fun of her, she’s like Santa’s Little Elf,” chuckled Wilson.
Shirley’s continuous active involvement has prompted others to become more involved in their community.
As a realtor, she takes her time with her clients to find the perfect match and ensure their happiness. For Shirley it isn’t about the selling or buying, it’s about the relationship to the client. Even when a family may not get the home they were hoping for due to not qualifying for a loan, Shirley will guide them to financial professionals who can further help the family.
In keeping her clients’ best interest, Shirley has been given several awards by her peers. She was recognized in 2020 by RE/MAX Realty Plus as a member of the 100% Club.
Wilson said that Shirley is an easily lovable woman, easy to communicate with and gets along well with others. These attributes make her stand out and, coupled with her love for the community, it surely plays a big role in her career.