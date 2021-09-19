Are you ready for “Eat Your Last Horse Day”?
Didn’t think so. It hasn’t exactly caught on.
I do it every year. Celebrate, that is. I don’t eat horse.
I eat horse-shaped cookies.
It’s the crumbs that count.
The holiday, Sept. 22, honors 16th-century Spanish explorer Pánfilo de Narváez — the original “Florida Man.”
Like the modern “Florida Man” from crazy news stories, Narváez did not know where he was going, what he was doing or how to do it. Were he alive today, he’d have a YouTube channel, a horse jerky sponsor and a line of leather boats.
Narváez died in early November 1528 in the Gulf of Mexico. He and his men were sailing to Mexico in horsehide boats they had built, without instructions, once his men ate all their horses.
Oh, wait. It gets better.
Narváez originally sailed from Spain on June 17, 1527, in five ships with 600 soldiers, sailors and colonists.
In Santo Domingo, 140 ran off. In Cuba, another 50 died in a hurricane.
What’s a little desertion and disaster, right?
In late February 1528, he and the remaining 400 or so sailed for Tampa Bay, looking for gold. Gasparilla beads, I’m sure.
They didn’t find any. Must have had the wrong date for the parade.
In May, he took 300 men inland and told his ships to “meet him up the coast.”
This is Florida. You can’t meet a friend for lunch at Walt Disney World without smartphones, GPS and signal flares.
Not that you can set off flares in wildfire-prone Florida, or in Disney World. It’s not good for the character costumes.
By late July, Narváez’s men had reached present-day St. Marks, but, unbelievably, neither he nor his ships could find each other.
By September, still wandering and out of food, his men started to eat their horses.
When they reached Apalachee Bay, which they called “Bahía de los Caballos” or “Bay of Horses,” they built five small boats: 30 feet long, hulls made from tanned horsehide and six inches of freeboard. That’s six inches from the water to the rim of the boat. Don’t anyone sneeze.
On Sept. 22, 1528, Narváez’s remaining 245 men “ate their last horse” and sailed along the coast toward Mexico.
When I first heard this story in high school history, one kid yelled out, “Hey! ‘Eat Your Last Horse Day!’” The name stuck. Our teacher made horse-shaped cookies, and I still have them each year.
I’ve tried to sell the idea of this celebration. It hasn’t caught on.
Maybe some “Florida Men” would like to recreate the hike from Tampa through central and north Florida in the hottest part of summer, eating beef jerky and building leather boats for a Gulf Coast cruise to south Texas?
Yeah, I didn’t think so.
Guess we could do a late-September barbecue in the Big Bend: beef, pork or chicken only.
It’ll be on the beach. You can’t miss it.
We’ll send up fireworks shaped like Mickey Mouse.
Phil Attinger is a staff writer with the Highlands News-Sun. Contact him via email at phil.attinger@highlandsnewssun.com