The founding of America and capitalism have provided the most benefit to the world compared to any previous historical periods. Keys to this success are embodied in the United State’s Declaration of Independence, Constitution and first 10 Amendments – aka Bill or Rights.
Freedom of speech is guaranteed. Your personal agreement or disagreement of said speech is of no consequence. Offensiveness to free speech you deem personal is also of no consequence. Selective attacks on sources of free speech void of rebuttal are nothing more than carping and political posturing.
Monopolies in news media exist but have metamorphosed and adapted to modern technology. What has changed is the journalistic component of news. Prior to the explosion of technical innovation, journalism was the exclusive purview of three major networks and nightly news anchors.
Expansion of television and invention of the internet brought about discord in the ‘old order’ of journalism. Free speech opinions for and against prevailing national, state and local administrations came into fruition. Journalism regressed into a cesspool of selective outrage focused on issue sustaining those in political power.
Journalism has devolved downward into non-substance issues tainted by such ill-defined emotional feelings such as fairness, free, equity, social status, banal sexual orientation, social justice, sporting achievements and diversity to name a few.
Emphasis on “free” has become synonymous as a constitutional right. Milton Friedman was often quoted as saying, “There is no such thing as a free lunch.” Current federal, state and local systems are festooned with ‘free lunches.’ Nothing that emanates from government is free. Every ‘free’ program is some form of redistribution of wealth taken from someone current of someone future.
Ever expanding government at all levels encroaches upon personal freedoms we’re all constitutionally guaranteed. Taxes in all forms are always another method of income redistribution. Reckless borrowing and deficit spending inextricable have a predictable disastrous ending.
How do we get out of this conundrum? Simplistic as it sound, go back to the basics. Nuclear families, real genuine education for K through college, teach American exceptionalism, revive and embrace religious virtues, accept abilities and gender as realities, and strive to make your progeny’s life better than yours with an inherent skepticism of anyone who proposes to make you life easier by making it free and easy.
