Trump most likely will not be convicted. No conviction will result in expanding the rights of the presidency. When a Democratic president is elected next, (not if, but when), I wonder how those who think it is OK today for President Trump to abuse the presidential powers will react when it is a Democratic president doing the same.
You can tell me that it doesn’t matter if Trump lies; you can tell me that you are getting the judges you want despite you despising his behavior and that you would not want your children to act like him.
You can say you would not invite him into your home or break bread with him. You can claim that the left was getting too much and that it took his brash, in-artful lying ways to have a great economy. (The economy is only great for a few, the debt and deficits have reached record levels and the debt ratio is highest it has been since World War II, and while you can say that we have record employment, you need to understand that we are an aging society and the number of people in our work force has been steadily declining since 2000, which skews the unemployment numbers.)
Put your “morals” aside. Put repugnance aside. Do what you will. However, realize the cost. The cost to our children’s sense of right and wrong; the cost is at our ethics and at our integrity; the cost is to our rule of law; the cost is to our Constitution that may never be recovered; the cost is to our long-term economic health as we slide further and further behind on the world stage for protectionist views that lack vision in the long-term; the cost is at women’s rights, human rights and to watch children caged.
Maureen McKenna
Sebring