Lawmakers kept on gerrymandering, so Floridians passed a constitutional amendment forcing them to draw fair voting districts.
Florida wouldn’t restore voting rights to people who had finished serving their time in prison, so voters intervened again. And again when lawmakers wouldn’t legalize marijuana for medical use. And again when the state Legislature refused to raise the minimum wage.
Time after time, Floridians have taken matters into their own hands when elected officials refused to do what’s right.
And they might do it again, this time led by a business constituency that traditionally sides with the Legislature — Florida’s Realtors.
More power to ’em, we say.
Realtors are pushing back against a law passed last year that permanently guts a state trust fund originally intended to solely benefit affordable housing, something Florida needs now more than ever.
The Sadowski fund — named for a state official killed in an airplane crash — was created almost 30 years ago and gets its money from a portion of the tax paid on real estate transactions in Florida.
It was supposed to be a reliable source of revenue to help meet the challenge of a chronic Florida problem: A population that doesn’t make enough money to afford a house or an apartment.
The money largely funds two types of programs: One that’s geared toward helping people achieve homeownership, and another that helps finance affordable rental projects.
Nice idea, but starting in 2001 legislators began skimming money from the trust fund to pad the overall state budget, even in years when the budget was flush. Like a drug, it got to be a habit, and the state has snapped up some $2.3 billion over the past two decades that was intended for affordable housing.
This year lawmakers decided annual raids weren’t good enough. So they passed a law that permanently cut the Sadowski housing funding in half. The money taken from affordable housing will now go toward shoreline protection and wastewater projects.
We’re all for less flooding and cleaner water. But paying for it by cannibalizing housing money is no solution, especially when the state had other pots of money it could easily have used, like revenue from a new online sales tax. Lawmakers didn’t have to use housing money to pay for environmental projects, they chose to use it.
While the new law permanently cuts the housing fund, it also shields what’s left from future raids by the Legislature (unless, that is, it changes the law again). So lawmakers have been spinning the new law as a way to protect the housing fund from … themselves.
That logic reminds us of mobsters demanding a cut from the corner produce store in exchange for not robbing it.
Cutting the housing fund deprives working-class Floridians of housing that’s getting more and more out of reach every week. The average monthly rent in Orlando is now north of $1,500, an increase of nearly 14% over last year.
A chronic affordable housing crisis is not sustainable for an economy like Orlando’s, nor for the economies of nearly every other county in Florida.
Florida had a chance to really protect the Sadowski trust fund this year without decimating it. A law proposed by a Pinellas County Republican, with bipartisan support, would have protected the affordable housing fund from any future sweeps.
The housing protection law had near unanimous support in two Senate committees but died in a third committee.
Enter the Realtors, whose motives for a constitutional amendment may not be wholly selfless, but whose goal is something every caring Floridian should support: To ensure Florida has an accessible and affordable housing stock and a means to help people get into a home they can afford.
The proposed amendment would restore the housing trust fund’s original funding scheme and make it off limits to any future raids by the Legislature.
In other words, the amendment would allow voters to do what the Legislature would not. Again.
The Realtors association means business. It’s already raised $13 million toward gathering petitions and waging a political campaign.
Realtors have come under some criticism because the amendment would lock in 65% of the trust fund to pay for homeownership programs, which often means commissions for real estate agents involved in sales. The other 35% would go toward rental housing projects.
But that’s largely how the money is divided up now, under current law. The amendment wouldn’t change that, it would just lock in that split and ensure affordable housing gets a bigger piece of the pie — a size closer to what was promised decades ago.
Amendments like this one, which defy the Legislature, are why lawmakers have for years been trying to silence the voices of voters by making it harder for citizen-led drives to change the Florida Constitution.
The latest attempt was a law that puts limits on contributions toward petition-gathering efforts. It’s been blocked by a judge, and the good money is betting that it’ll be overturned as unconstitutional.
When that happens, we’re looking forward to voters deciding in 2022 whether affordable housing is a priority in Florida. We already know where legislators stand on that.
An editorial from the Orlando Sentinel.