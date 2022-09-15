SEBRING — Land sales by the Highlands County Board of County Commissioners have helped to lower the millage rate this year.
They might also form the genesis of new development in Sun ‘N Lake of Sebring Special Improvement District.
Updated: September 15, 2022 @ 5:07 am
Last Thursday, Metric Measures LLC realty company of West Palm Beach purchased 130 parcels from the county, most of them at $3,611, and at least one for $4,111, totaling around $433,000.
Based on a parcel identification number search on the Highlands County Property Appraiser Office interactive map, the single-home lots lay scattered about the west end of Sun ‘N Lake, mostly west of Cortez Avenue.
Randy Labelle, Avon Park city code enforcement officer and Sun ‘N Lake resident, said he’s seen a lot of activity in that area in the last month or two, including survey crews staking properties, work crews clearing land of brush and hauling companies bringing in soil to raise property elevation for homes.
In addition to the apparent run-up toward building homes, recent weeks have seen conversations among county commissioners of how much financial support they might lend toward paving all of Schumacher Road on the south side of Sun ‘N Lake, which would accommodate a proposed district entrance on the southwest quadrant, near the recently purchased sites.
Labelle, formerly a ranking officer of the Highlands County Sheriff’s Office, said if development increases, and the Sun ‘N Lake Board of Supervisors opts to open up a new entrance, Schumacher might need to be widened as well as fully paved.
Power, water, drainage and communication infrastructure will need to improve in that area, as well, he said.
“They’ll have to, with all this building,” Labelle said.
Homes on the west side of Cortez, and some on the east side, depend on wells, internet reception is terrible and there are frequent power outages.
This current fiscal year, based on the 2022-23 fiscal year budget adopted on first hearing last week, the county saw $2.92 million in surplus land sales to feed into the Fund Balance. Those sales continue to bring in revenue.
