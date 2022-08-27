SEBRING — Several families are going to benefit from getting their hands dirty — in the garden that is. Emanuel United Church of Christ has completed its Garden of Hope, a handicap accessible community garden at 3115 Hope St. At this time, EUCC is taking applications for families to garden for free in one of the four coveted plots.

The four beds are raised so gardening from a wheelchair or standing with a walker is easy. The raised beds are about 3-4 feet tall and the asphalt ground makes walking and maneuvering easier, said Pastor George Miller. The beds are located on the back parking lot and are fenced in to keep wildlife from eating tender sprouts.

Recommended for you