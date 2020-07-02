A well written, but wrong headed letter was recently posted from a reader in Lake Placid.
The gentleman claimed he would not wear one(mask) because he did not want to live in fear. The request to wear a mask is not to protect you alone, it is to protect me and the rest of society during a pandemic. If we all wear them, we lower the spread.
I was confused by the references to 'freedom;' asking you to wear a mask in public in order to protect the rest of us from you is the same as asking you not to drink and drive, or shoot your neighbor. The writer complained about the arrows in Publix; that is like complaining that when you leave the parking lot you may not or should not turn to go north in the southbound lanes of U.S. 27.
Pam Holt
Lake Placid