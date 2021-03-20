SEBRING — Rebel Rock Racing drivers Robin Lindell and Frank DePew knew they weren’t going to win Friday’s Michelin Pilot Challenge Alan Jay Automotive Network 120 on sheer speed. But they did think they had a chance to win on strategy, which is exactly what happened, as the team’s Rebel Rock Racing Chevrolet Camaro GT4.R finished 3.343 seconds in front of the Wright Motorsports Porsche 718 Cayman GT4 Clubsport to take the checkered flag.
“It was kind of interesting there,” Lindell said. “We went for the fuel strategy race. We stayed out as long as possible. I got in and went to fuel saving almost immediately.”
The team said they realized early on in the week they weren’t as fast as the other teams and it was evident by looking at the results. The teams that finished second through 12th all had a faster lap than Rebel Rock, but the team’s strategy paid off.
Lindell said the credit has to go to team engineer Charlie Ping.
“The way the race played out today was all about him,” he said.
Not only was the team sweating out the fuel situation, an oil leak with several laps to go had the car spewing out some black smoke, but they were able to get to the finish line.
Nobody was sweating it out more than DePew, who drove the opening stint and then handed the car off to Lindell.
I was up in the stands and I started thinking ‘we’re going to get this,’” DePew said. “Then the car started smoking. I think the last three laps were nail-biting.”
Lindell said the dashboard showed 1.7 liters of fuel when they crossed the finish line, which isn’t enough to complete another lap.
“We were very lucky there at the end,” he said.
Bill Auberlen and Dillon Machavern rounded out the top three with a third-place finish in the No. 95 Turner Motorsport BMW M4 GT4.
In the TCR class, the win went to the No. 61 Road Shagger Racing Audi RS3 LMS SEQ of Gavin Ernstone and Jon Morley.
Ernstone said getting a win at such an iconic track as Sebring International Racing was huge.
“This is a big check-off on the list,” he said. “Looking at the wall of people out there, I was pretty emotional.”
Making the victory more impressive was that it was a new car.
“It’s a brand new car for us and when we got here we had to work through some gremlins,” Ernstone said. “(Today), it was absolutely a flawless car.”
Morley also said the team did a great job of ironing out the issues that you have to expect with a new car.
The lone yellow flag to come out made the end of the race a little more exciting than Morley was hoping for.
“That yellow happened and I had to restart in fifth, I believe,” he said. “(Mat) Pombo was chasing me and would not relent. The man is tenacious. The final couple laps I gapped him a little so I could relax somewhat.”
Pombo and LaMarra took second in the LA Honda World Racing Honda Civic FK7 TCR and the No. 77 Bryan Herta Autosport w/ Curb-Agajanian Hyundai Veloster N TCR rounded out the podium.