AUSTIN, Texas — Swiss LMP1 team Rebellion Racing has claimed its second-ever FIA WEC victory after dominating today’s Lone Star Le Mans, round 5 of WEC Season 8.
The Rebellion R13 Gibson car which was driven by Gustavo Menezes, Norman Nato and Bruno Senna led the 6-hour race from start to finish. Toyota Gazoo Racing’s No. 8 and No. 7 Toyota TS050 Hybrid cars finished second and third respectively.
Toyota knew it was going to be a tough race, as they were battling against maximum success handicap and finished 1.631 seconds behind the Rebellion in qualifying.
In LMGTE Pro, the No. 95 Aston Martin Racing car took a lights-to-flag victory as Nicki Thiim and Marco Sorensen both produced a flawless drive at the wheel of the Aston Martin Vantage AMR. The No. 92 Porsche placed second, while the No. 51 AF Corse Ferrari edged the No. 97 Aston Martin Racing entry for the final podium spot. The No. 63 Corvette Racing C8.R, driven by Jan Magnussen and Mike Rockenfeller, finished sixth in class.
Meanwhile, the No. 22 United Autosports entry took the overall LMP2 victory in the ORECA 07 driven by Filipe Albuquerque, Phil Hanson and Paul Di Resta. It is the second victory in a row for the British-based team. The No. 37 Jackie Chan Racing Oreca finished second
TF Sport took its third win of the season in LMGTE Am as the No. 90 car driven by Charlie Eastwood, Jonny Adam and Salih Yoluc crossed the finish line first in their Aston Martin Vantage AMR. The no. 98 Aston Martin Racing entry was second, followed by the No. 56 Team Project 1 Porsche.
The 1000 Miles of Sebring will be run during SuperSebring, which takes place March 18-21. The race begins Friday, March 20 at 11:55 a.m. and the Mobil 1 Twelve Hours of Sebring Presented by Advance Auto Parts will take place the following day, Saturday, March 21 beginning at 10:40 a.m.