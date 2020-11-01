Since my last Superintendent’s Corner, I have had the opportunity to participate in the Teacher of the Year and School-Related Employee of the Year announcements at many schools.
Each school year, the Florida Department of Education, in partnership with Macy’s, invites Florida School Districts to nominate one educator as a finalist for the State of Florida Teacher of the Year honor. The mission of this statewide initiative is, in part, to enhance the stature of teachers and the teaching profession, to promote the importance of quality education and teaching to future generations, and to recognize the dedicated teachers we have in our schools.
In Highlands County, each school, and the district office, select a teacher of the year and a school-related employee of the year. These are members of our School Board of Highlands County family who demonstrate a superior ability to foster excellence in education and who make significant contributions to student learning at their school. In addition to having an academic impact, these individuals demonstrate a strong commitment to creating a climate of care, respect, and nurturing a sense of community on campus. This is never an easy task for school administrators because we are blessed to have so many wonderful educators among our ranks. Highlighting one proves to be a difficult task. Likewise, it is common that those selected by their school to receive this honor are both surprised and many times hesitant to accept the praise. The genuinely humble response of those being recognized gives insight into their character and servant’s heart.
In December, we will hold our 2021 Annual Summit Awards Recognition made financially possible by many loyal local and statewide supporters. The money received has a two-fold purpose — to celebrate our teachers at the Summit Awards Recognition event and award mini-grants to teachers that help fund special projects and extra curriculum resources that enhance student learning in specific areas of interest. During the evening, we will celebrate all of the finalists for their service to the children of Highlands County, and then we will announce the district Teacher of the Year and School-Related Employee of the Year. Our Teacher of the Year will then represent Highlands County at the state level next spring in Orlando.
In addition, during this special night, we will celebrate our Principal and Assistant Principal of the Year. These leaders are announced before the event. I am proud to recognize our 2021 Principal of the Year, Danielle Erwin of Avon Park High School, and Dr. Jerry Lee Wright of Woodlawn Elementary as our 2021 Assistant Principal of the Year. Each of our school administrators in the district has demonstrated exemplary leadership in what has proven to be a most challenging time in education. I am thankful to all of our school-based leaders, and I join with them in honoring Mrs. Erwin and Dr. Wright for their work for children.
Highlands County is a small community, and mostly everyone knows at least one person who is a school board employee. Every week, over 1,600 employees rise to the challenge of educating our students in Highlands County, allowing them the opportunity for a bright future for the next generation. I encourage our readers to extend a warm greeting and a word of thanks as we encounter our dedicated school staff in the communities where we live.
Here is our list of Teachers of the Year and School-Related Employees of the Year for the schools and district campuses:
School Teacher of the Year and School Related Employee Of the Year
Kindergarten Learning Center – Sonlys Andino, Brenda Rivera
Avon Elementary – Julie Reynolds, Jasmine Hamilton
Cracker Trail Elementary – Katherine Eures, Sharon Riley
Fred Wild Elementary – Blair Abascal, Karen Andrews
Lake Country Elementary – Michele Harris, Danielle Klemm
Lake Placid Elementary – Ashten Malone, Alison Hatch
Memorial Elementary – Andrew Mobley, Kate Santerre
Park Elementary – Stacie Free, Terri Wells
Sun ‘N Lake Elementary – Melinda Freeland, Catherine Miller
Woodlawn Elementary – Andria McHargue, Kerr Williams
Avon Park Middle – Katlyn Vazquez, Joseph Haas
Hill-Gustat Middle – Cassandra Moses, Jean Exume
Lake Placid Middle – Emily Dabolt, Barbara Chapman
Sebring Middle – Sarah Miller, Tammy Williams
Avon Park High – Paulette Daley, Heather Goodwin
Lake Placid High – Kelsey Rich, Kimberly Wells
Sebring High – Mae Lee Gilroy, Natalie Grubb
District Office – Barbara Alzate, Cindy Wester
Highlands Virtual School – Margaret Pierce, NA
Transportation – NA, Michelle Brooks
Dr. Brenda Longshore is school superintendent for The School Board of Highlands County.