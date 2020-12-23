The English dictionary defines reconciliation as “to restore friendship or harmony” and the Greek dictionary “to change, exchange; to change from enmity to friendship.” The common usage is to bring back together. All of these have the common idea of bringing back together a relationship that was broken.
There are three scriptures that show this fact in various situations: Matthew 5:24 (brother to brother); Acts 7:26 (sons of Israel) and 1 Corinthians 7:11 (husband and wife). It is the apostle Paul who uses reconciliation in the context of restoration of man and woman and God, their Creator. This will be the focus of our study.
We learn valuable information from:
- Romans 5:6-11: Christ died for the ungodly/sinners/enemies; justification through His blood brings salvation from the wrath of God; reconciled to God through His death and the new spiritual birth. Why? Sin was/is the divider (Isaiah 59:1-3) and Jesus Christ is the atonement, propitiation for sins of the world.
- First Corinthians 5:17-21: reconciliation to God is through Christ; therefore, not counting their trespasses against them. The barrier, sin, has been removed through their conversion and the amazing mercy and grace in the gospel. (Acts 18:1-8)
- Ephesians 2:16 and context shows how the once divided Jews and Gentiles are now as obedient believers reconciled into one body/church of Christ, through the cross. The divider, old law/covenant, has been removed by the death of Jesus. (Hebrews 10:9,10)
As all the above scriptures point out, reconciliation means a return to a previous united position/relationship. So, this raises questions: “When was I in a right relationship, i.e. one, with God?” and “What corrupted that oneness so that I needed to be reconciled?”
First question answered: at birth! You mean I am not a born sinner, damned by Adam’s sin? This is nowhere found in Divine revelation but rather comes from the doctrines and councils of men. Jesus used an innocent child (Matthew 18:1-3) as example of what a sinner must become to enter the kingdom of heaven. A careful and full study of Psalm 51:5 and history will reveal that the sin referred to is of David’s ancestral, not biological, mother.
Second question answered: when I sinned! The guilt of sin is an individual matter. “Therefore, to one who knows the right thing to do and does not do it, to him it is sin.” (James 4:17) Sin, in the Greek, means “a missing of the mark.” We must make a clear distinction between consequences of sin and guilt of sin.
Consequences is the effect personal sin may have on others. King David’s sin with Bathsheba affected Uriah, the unnamed son of David and Bathsheba and David’s whole household. (2 Samuel 11,12) Those affected were innocent of David’s sins. Naboth suffered the effects of Ahab’s sin of covetousness by being murdered. (1 Kings 21) Romans 5:12-21 and 1 Corinthians 15:21.22 also reveals vital information on the consequences of sin. Yes, the human race suffers the effects of Adam’s sin, i.e. physical death, but not the guilt. An example today would be a “drug baby.” The baby is innocent, but suffers the consequences of the mother’s sin and wrong choices.
Guilt of sin, i.e. accountability and eternal consequences is a personal matter. Ezekiel 18:19-29 is clear and precise information on the individual guilt of sin. Note verse 20: “The person who sins will die. The son will not bear the punishment for the father’s iniquity, nor will the father bear the punishment for the son’s iniquity; the righteousness of the righteous will be upon him, and wickedness of the wicked will be upon himself.” Here, as elsewhere, the individual is held responsibility for his/her sin. “Passing the buck” as Eve and Adam (Genesis 3) tried did not work then and it will not work today. David (Psalm 51) took full responsibility for his sins just as Paul did (Acts 26). The 3,000 on the day of Pentecost (Acts 2:36-41) took full responsibility for their acts against the Messiah and realized their individual accountability.
Amen to Paul’s statement, “Thanks be to God for His indescribable gift.” (2 Corinthians 9:15) This is what makes reconciliation possible. The disciples at Corinth were reminded of their conversion/new birth (Acts 18:1-8; 1 Corinthians 15:1-4) in being brought back to God through Christ and the power of the gospel. (2 Corinthians 5:18,19) Note the valid plea then and now, “be reconciled to God.”
Frank Parker is a Sebring resident.