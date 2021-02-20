Thank you Fran Rolston for your recent article about Claude Pepper and U.S. 27. I was acquainted with Mr. Pepper in the late 1970s. He was instrumental in passing legislation that required sidewalks to have ramps exiting to streets. This made sidewalks accessible to the handicapped. It also reduced the number of trips and falls. Millions of wheelchair-bound individuals today enjoy the fruits of his labor.
Mr. Pepper was a nice person and a well-respected politician. To rename U.S. 27 would be a great dishonor.
Phyllis Taylor
Sebring