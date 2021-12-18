If you have been vaccinated against COVID, you have received a vaccine card. The unassuming and small white card holds valuable information. It's also easy to misplace it or lose it.
The vaccine card has important information on it including your name, the day you were vaccinated, the brand of the injection and its lot number. Each injection will have a separate entry and you will want to bring it every time you have an immunization or a booster shot.
The cards are important because some venues and businesses owners want to see proof of vaccination upon entering their facilities. You may also need the proof of vaccination while traveling abroad.
It's an important document and should be kept in a safe place. Some people may have already misplaced their cards. In that case, the easiest thing to do is go to where you originally got the shots. Of course, many Highlands County residents got their shots in the Lakeshore Mall, where the Point of Distribution has since left. Those shots were given through the Highlands County Health Department. Patients who lost their cards can go to the Sebring location at 7205 S George Blvd.
The Health Department's Public Information Officer Pamela Crain said staff would access Florida SHOTS (State Health Online Tracking System) and print out a copy of shot records. All immunizations in Florida are logged into Florida SHOTS.
A copy of the white vaccine card can be remade as well. Of course, the patient must bring a photo ID because of fraud connected with the shot cards. Speaking of fraud, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) advises against taking photos of the card and posting it on social media. They also say not to buy them because that is a scam. Only the people who can give them out belong to legitimate providers who give the vaccines.
You can laminate the cards but if you get another vaccine or a booster shot, the provider will not be able to use the same card.