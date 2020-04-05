March was a month like one most everybody cannot recall.
Bad news followed by worse news followed by “never-conceived-anything-like-this-could-happen” news.
Restaurants and retailers closed. Payrolls can’t be met. Businesses have closed to public access or closed temporarily while the stay at home order is followed — not to mention job losses and fear of the unknown.
It’s understandable: We’re all stressed.
Events in the area, including the internationally loved 12 Hours of Sebring, have been postponed or canceled as victims of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Parks have been closed.
And, despite the optimism of our president, the nation won’t reopen by Easter. Churches will still be empty on the holy day.
Revenue from tourism — to our restaurants and other businesses — and from the lodging tax tourists pay when they spend nights in our hotels here is going to suffer, mightily, and that will have a trickle-down impact on the local economy from sales tax revenues.
We’re grateful Congress approved a bipartisan stimulus bill that includes relief for businesses, industry and the average working citizen. We expect it will be carefully monitored by the committee appointed to oversee the big loans and the repayment schedules for the corporations that need taxpayer help, right now.
But we also expect families that need to put dinner on the table and provide roofs over their heads will be treated with equal or greater priority.
It’s a hand-in-hand pandemic. It will be a hand-in-hand recovery.
The time for partisan bickering or attacks on the media from our president has ended.
An editorial from the Sandusky Register, Ohio.