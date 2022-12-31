SEBRING — Oh Christmas tree, how lovely were thy branches. Now, however, your branches are drooping and your dehydrated needles are giving the Roomba a run for its money. The Christmas tree that was so lovely just a couple of weeks ago, is now ready for disposal. But how, where?
From the authentic smell to the perfect imperfections, beautiful boughs to crooked trunks and sticky sap, to die hard real-tree fans, they won’t have it any other way. Let’s face it, real trees are expensive and tree owners want to get every penny’s worth.
So, what do you do? Do you toss it to the curb? Set it ablaze in the fire pit? Maybe, but there are some more interesting and ecologically friendly ways to deal with the tree. First, make sure there are no ornaments, hooks, tinsel, basically anything man-made still on it. Then get creative.
Recycle the tree to be a bird feeder. Prop the tree against a fence or leave it in the stand and hang bird feeders with seeds or fresh fruit. Birds will flock to the tree to dine and nest.
The National Christmas Tree Association (NCTA) suggests sinking the tree into your private pond. This will provide shelter for fish and a place for them to hide and eat. Trees can also be used to combat soil erosion. The NCTA also suggests using the trees to fight soil erosion near lake shorelines.
Splitting the cost of a mulcher with neighbors can bring the price down a lot. After the trees are mulched, divide up the mulch and spread it in the yard.
Bob Vila’s website suggests crosscutting the trunk to make coasters and other crafty items. Vila also said to compost the tree as compost piles need browns and greens to thrive.
Most central Florida homes don’t have fireplaces but for those people who do, be warned. Do not throw the tree or limbs into fireplaces or woodstoves as the dry Christmas tree burns at very high temperatures and produces creosote.
“The fuel load of any kind of evergreen makes it akin to burning oil or gasoline in your fireplace. It’s a recipe for disaster,” the Chimney Safety Institute of America’s website states.
The Florida Forest Service (FSS) states dry needles and branches can turn the tree into fuel for wildfires.
If you do decide to toss the tree in the yard debris, Waste Connections said to make sure the tree is under 6 feet and they will pick it up on the normal yard debris day. Yard debris week is Jan. 2-6.
If your artificial tree is starting to look like something out of Charlie Brown’s Christmas and it’s time to pitch it, there is a height requirement also. Waste Connections said to make sure the tree is under 6 feet and put it out with the bulk trash. Bulk pick up is the week of Jan. 9-13.
In rural settings, many people burn their yard debris, including Christmas trees in the winter. The Florida Forest Service cautions using care when burning the trees. For a complete list of the FFS tips, visit fdacs.gov. Ensure there are no burn bans in place by visiting FDACS.gov/Wildfire
• Check local ordinances for county burn bans and requirements for outdoor burning;
• Never burn on dry, windy days;
• Only burn if significant rainfall has occurred in the last three or four days;
• Select a burn location that is at least 25 feet from your home, 25 feet from natural areas, 50 feet from paved public roads and 150 feet from other occupied buildings;
• Remove all decorations from the tree before burning;
• Cut the tree into manageable sections;
• Clear the area around the tree down to bare soil to prevent the fire from spreading – free of leaf litter, pine straw and other flammable materials;
• Keep a water source and a shovel or suppression tool on-hand;
• Never leave a fire unattended;
• Completely extinguish a fire before leaving;
• Never burn a Christmas tree in a fireplace or wood stove;
• Immediately call 911 to report any fires.
“The 2021 survey results project 20.98 million real Christmas trees were purchased in 2021. The survey respondents who purchased a real tree reported paying a median price of $69.50 for their tree in 2021. The average real Christmas tree buyer in 2021 was 40 years old, lived in a household of more than 3 people and owned a home,” the NCTA shared.
NCTA reported where people purchased Christmas trees
Non-Profit Group such as civic groups and churches: 7.4%