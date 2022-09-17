SEBRING — Since opening this summer, local recycling centers have done a brisk business.
The biggest number of visitors show up at the Lake Placid location, which has been open three times as long as the Sebring and Avon Park sites. All have specific hours three days per week with an attendant on duty, paid by Waste Connections, to ensure people place recyclables in the correct bins and not on the ground.
Attendants also keep a standard 95-gallon rolling garbage bin on hand, in case people bring household garbage and/or contaminated recycling.
Lake PlacidThe Lake Placid recycling drop-off location opened June 1 at 25 W. Royal Palm St., at the corner of Hickey Avenue. It sits near the CSX Railroad tracks, just off West Interlake Boulevard in downtown Lake Placid and operates from 2-5:30 p.m. Mondays and Wednesdays, and from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturdays.
In three months, the Lake Placid site has averaged 45 visitors on weekdays and 60 on Saturdays, county officials said. Each week has shown an increase.
The cardboard-only bin and combined cardboard/steel/aluminum/paper bin have been pulled every two weeks, but the glass bin has not yet filled up.
Avon ParkThe Avon Park recycling station opened Aug. 1 at 100 S. Glenwood Ave. in downtown Avon Park, its entrance near the Eddie Cannon Street/South Prospect Avenue intersection. It runs from 2-5:30 p.m. Mondays and Wednesdays, and from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturdays.
In the last month, the site has had a steady average of 11 visitors on weekdays and 15 on Saturdays. The cardboard-only bin was full after three weeks, but neither the combined cardboard/steel/aluminum/paper bin nor the glass bin are full yet.
SebringSebring’s recycling station opened Aug. 2 off Westminster Road, to the right of the soccer field entrance to Max Long Recreation Complex. It’s open from 2-5:30 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays, and also from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturdays.
In the last month, the site has had a steady average of 30 visitors on weekdays and 35 on Saturdays. The cardboard-only bin and combined cardboard/steel/aluminum/paper bin have been pulled every two weeks, but the glass bin is not yet full.
All three sites are open to all city and county residents to bring items to the recycling centers only during posted hours of operation and you are not allowed to leave items outside the gates.
By starting countywide curbside single-stream recycling in 2017, county officials hoped it would help the county meet the state mandate of 75% recycling by 2020, based on tonnage. Glass used to account for most of that weight, but has not been profitable for a long time and was not collected curbside.
The new sites have bins for glass, however. The Highlands County Landfill uses crushed glass to cover access roads and the landfill itself.
Each household served by the county’s hauler, Waste Connections, received a green 65-gallon rolling recycling container in 2017, along with a blue 95-gallon garbage container, each designed to be used with automated trucks. Collection days dropped from two per week to one.
In 2020, from March 25 to June 29, however, recycling went on hiatus, thanks both to shutdowns from the COVID-19 pandemic and more stringent requirements in 2018 from China — the largest recyclables market — which dried up most profits from recyclables.
Highlands County, unfortunately, had high contamination from food residue and household garbage in its curbside loads, as much as 40%, despite efforts to educate the public on what should go in a recycling bin.
County Engineer Clinton Howerton Jr., who oversees solid waste services, told county commissioners that zero to 10% contamination is ideal, but curbside recycling must stay below 20% to be feasible.
By February 2021, Waste Connections reported as much as 40-70% of recycling loads contaminated with non-recyclable materials, residue or household garbage. They either dumped those loads in the county landfill immediately or hauled them to a Miami facility to declare them “contaminated” before trucking them to another landfill in Osceola County.
All that fuel cost forced the hauler and county to revamp their contract, cutting out curbside recycling altogether.