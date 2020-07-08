I'm curious to find out what percentage of residents in Highland County receive the Highlands News-Sun. About 1-1/2 weeks prior to the recycling program starting up again during the week of June 29, I received a flyer in the newspaper showing information about the new guidelines for recycling. The biggest change was the elimination of all newspapers and other papers. On Sunday, June 28, the newspaper printed more detailed info on what could/could not be recycled. And then on Sunday, July 5, there was another article in the paper detailing what could not be recycled since many of the loads during the first week of pickup were contaminated.
Gee, I wonder why!
Whose responsibility was it to notify the public – the county or Waste Management? And why did they think they would reach a lot of people via the newspaper? My question is, “why was the public not notified by mail?” At least this recycling program would have a fighting chance of surviving.
Looks to me like it is “doomed to fail” and perhaps that is what the county and Waste Managementy want.
Diane Andrus
Sebring