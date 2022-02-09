LAKE PLACID — The Town Council and the Highlands County commissioners will finalize an agreement for the operation of a recycling center in town, according to County Engineer Clinton Howerton Jr.
“Lake Placid Town Attorney Bert Harris III will place the interlocal agreement on the Town Council agenda for Feb. 14,” Howerton said. “County staff has likewise placed the agreement on the Board of County Commissioners’ meeting agenda for Feb. 15.”
Here are the details of that agreement, which has been in discussion since the fall:
- Lake Placid will let the county use 25 W. Royal Palm St. in town – at no cost to the county – for the purpose of building and operating a recycling collection site.
- The site will also accept incidental, rejected and non-recyclable household items such as food and food-tainted items (pizza boxes, etc.) but these are not recyclable.
- Lake Placid Solid Waste Department will add the recycling premises to its collection route one day each week to ensure removal of any incidental, rejected and non-recyclable household items brought to, or illegally dumped there.
- County employees, as well as public and contractor-owned vehicles, will have access to the site.
The county, in exchange for the town donating land for a recycling center, will:
- Staff the recycling center during all operating hours by county staff or contract worker.
- Erect a six-foot, chain link, perimeter fence around the premises.
- Maintain landscaping and mow the recycling premises as the county deems appropriate in its sole discretion.
- Maintain no more than four, roll-off containers on the recycling property.
- Keep the lot clean and organized of overflow trash and debris.
- Hang signage on the fence listing the hours of operation and contact phone numbers.
The contract allows either party to cancel the agreement within 180 days.
Highlands County residents had curbside recycling pick up until Aug. 18, but the county solid waste folks say residents ruined it by putting non-recyclable items in the yellow-lidded trash bins.
“Due to the high levels of contamination in the curbside recycling program, most of the collected material was being rejected and sent to the landfill after inspection,” the county’s recycling drop-off program states. “This change was important to ensure items that should be recycled are recycled.”
So, listen up, here is what the recycling drop-off center in Lake Placid will accept:
- Plastic bottles, jugs and jars,
- Steel and aluminum cans,
- Clean, flattened cardboard, newspaper,
- Junk mail, and
- Office paper (no shred) and other non-coated paper.
Glass can be put in a separate container at the site.