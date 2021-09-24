SEBRING — The latest word on recycling is that county officials still need to find good drop-off sites.
They might go in the same locations the county had prior to starting curbside recycling in 2017, but those spots also would need to have room for fencing, an attendant’s shelter and vehicle entrance/exits, plus set hours to avoid having people drop off non-recyclable items at night.
County Administrator Randy Vosburg said Tuesday, of conversations with Sebring city officials, they might consider putting theirs in the parking lot behind the Sebring Police Department. That space is currently shared parking for officers, employees of the Highlands News-Sun and a small apartment complex.
It also serves as extra parking when the Sebring Recreational Center has shuffleboard tournaments.
“We are working on it in all three jurisdictions,” Vosburg said.
The Highlands County Public Information Office reported Tuesday that Lake Placid town officials have suggested a site with adequate access that’s adjacent to a county facility in the historic downtown. County officials have sent a draft proposal to the Lake Placid Town Council for review to form an interlocal agreement, if accepted.
County staff and Avon Park officials have not yet narrowed down a proposed site.
Currently, the Solid Waste Department, a division of the Engineering Department, does not have a budget to build or maintain these sites, and won’t have a budget until they can pinpoint sites and examine them carefully, officials said. Each location will have unique conditions and considerations, which will affect how quickly they can get converted.
Many local residents are eager to get these facilities operational to drop off clean reusable recycling items. Several have contacted the Highlands News-Sun this month about the issue.
In the County Commission meeting on Tuesday, Commissioner Kevin Roberts suggested installing fencing with an outward angle at the top, to prevent people from just tossing bags of recyclables over the fence after hours. Vosburg said they might then just leave those bags or items outside the fence, risking them being blown around. Security cameras also came up in the discussions as a deterrent. However, that might add to operations costs.
Contaminated items and loads in the curbside recycling routes led the county to end residential recycling officially on Aug. 19 after commissioners passed an amendment to the garbage hauler’s contract on Aug. 17.
At the time, County Engineer Clinton Howerton Jr. proposed starting off again with three sites for each municipality, fenced in and monitored by a Waste Connections employee. Hours for recycling operations would be announced later.
Aside from being locked up with set hours, it’s the same way recycling was collected before going to single-stream curbside collection four years ago. By going back to single-location bins, Waste Connections might also reduce the number of trucks that have to run each day to collect garbage and recycling separately.