SEBRING – The presents have been opened, the leftovers are almost gone the piles of wrapping paper corralled to the garbage. Now it’s time to relax. Or so you thought, the tree that took so long to put up and decorate stands as a reminder it has to be dealt with.
Should it just be taken down and tossed out for the yard debris or cut up for firewood? After spending the money on a real tree, it seems like getting an alternate use justifies the price. However, if you do decide to toss a real tree in the yard debris, Highlands County’s Waste Connections said to make sure it is under 6 feet and they will pick it up on the normal yard debris day. When tossing the artificial trees, Waste Connection said to make sure it is also under 6 feet in length and put it with bulk.
An artificial tree can be given new life with spray paint and an imagination. It can be left out all year and decorated for the corresponding season.
A more eco-friendly way to handle a real tree is to make a bird or fish feeder out of it. According to the National Christmas Tree Association, the first step is to make sure to strip the tree of any ornaments, bows and tinsel, etc. To make a bird feeder, prop the tree against a fence or leave the stand in place and bring the tree outside to a nice spot in the garden. The tree will act as a bird sanctuary. As the needles fall off and the branches become brittle, they should be able to be snapped off and tossed into a mulcher or into the yard debris pile.
Another site suggests neighbors renting a mulcher together and having a mulching party. The chipped trees can be used as mulch in planting beds and pathways.
The National Christmas Tree Association suggests using the trees to fight soil erosion near lake shorelines. Turn the tree into a fish buffet in a private lake or pond by sinking the tree, as algae forms on the tree, the fish dine.
Many people, especially living in rural areas will burn their real trees. The Florida Forest Service put out some guidelines for safely disposing of trees. The release said dry and brittle needles and branches can literally add fuel to a fire. The FFS tips for burning trees are:
• Check local ordinances for county burn bans and requirements for outdoor burning;
• Never burn on dry, windy days;
• Only burn if significant rainfall has occurred in the last three or four days;
• Select a burn location that is at least 25 feet from your home, 25 feet from natural areas, 50 feet from paved public roads and 150 feet from other occupied buildings;
• Remove all decorations from the tree before burning;
• Cut the tree into manageable sections;
• Clear the area around the tree down to bare soil to prevent the fire from spreading – free of leaf litter, pine straw and other flammable materials;
• Keep a water source and a shovel or suppression tool on-hand;
• Never leave a fire unattended;
• Completely extinguish a fire before leaving;
• Never burn a Christmas tree in a fireplace or wood stove;
• Immediately call 911 to report any fires.
“With a few simple preventative steps, everyone can take a proactive role in wildfire safety,” said Jim Karels, State Forester and Director of the Florida Forest Service.