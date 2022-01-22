SEBRING — People wondering about when or whether their city will have a recycling site soon need not worry, at least for two cities.
County and municipal officials have selected sites for both Sebring and Lake Placid, according to Highlands County Engineer Clinton Howerton Jr. and County Administrator Randy Vosburg.
Lake Placid will have its new recycling site on county property off Royal Palm Avenue, using property being vacated by Emergency Medical Services and town-owned property, Howerton said. Vosburg said the Lake Placid Town Council has paperwork to finalize for that site.
That site already has infrastructure, such as plumbing and data connection, that will make it easy to set up the monitoring station.
Howerton said Sebring’s will also be near ballfields, on the south end of Max Long Recreation Complex, by Westminster Road. Vosburg said the county is awaiting paperwork there, too.
Vosburg reminded commissioners that they had approved a $75,000 transfer from the Solid Waste Reserve account as part of Tuesday’s Consent Agenda, a list of non-controversial housekeeping items, to prepare for making improvements to those sites.
At this time, however, county staff is trying to find a workable site for Avon Park. If they can’t find one in or near the downtown area, Commissioner Scott Kirouac said, they may look at using county property south of the city along U.S. 27.
Commissioner Kevin Roberts offered to go with county staff to meet with Avon Park officials to expedite the search for a site there.
Each site will need improvements, including fencing, a lockable gate and a staff station to monitor dropped-off materials. Howerton said the size would be in the neighborhood of 150 by 70 feet. Recycling efforts in the county, whether at drop-off points or curbside collection, have been stymied by people not cleaning recyclables or mixing them with household garbage.
Kirouac suggested that the county consider mounting cameras at or overlooking the sites to catch anyone dumping or dropping off anything after hours, especially non-recyclable items.
Kirouac said he, Sebring Mayor John Shoop and other officials met at the proposed Sebring site. He noted that some social media chatter on the Sebring site was concerned about how it would look for residents on Westminster Road.
Kirouac said he expressed a desire that the county will leave a vegetative buffer between the site and the road, with respect to the neighbors across the street. He also wants people to know that the locations will be fenced, secured and open during specific hours.
He said there has also been a wish from people that the site have a standard garbage can for easy disposal of anything brought in that is not recyclable.